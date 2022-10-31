Manfred puts off decisions on incentives for minority hires

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is putting off any decisions on instituting incentives for teams to hire minorities for top positions. There are just two Black managers in the major leagues and six recent openings have been filled by white men, with one vacancy remaining. There are no Black players on the World Series rosters for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.

