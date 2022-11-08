2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Patience runs thin with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent squads undergoing rapid turnarounds.

