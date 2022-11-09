DC attorney general to make announcement about Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders. The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday. No details were provided. His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties. The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

