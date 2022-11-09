Guardians 3B Ramírez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians Al-Star third baseman José Ramírez underwent thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament sustained in June but didn’t stop him from having another strong season. Ramírez will need up to two months to recover from the surgery before he can resume baseball activities. The team expects him to be ready for the start of spring training. Ramírez’s operation was performed by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham at Dayton’s Kettering Health. The 30-year-old Ramírez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs — second most in the AL behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — despite dealing with the injury.

