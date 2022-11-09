Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event. Nadal will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain. They are headed to Sydney and will play in Group D with Australia and Britain. Swiatek and her No. 11-ranked teammate Hubert Hurkacz from Poland will play in Group B in Brisbane with Switzerland and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier. Top-seeded Greece is led by No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and the sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari. They are headed to the Western Australian state capital of Perth where they’ll play in Group A with Belgium and another qualifier.

