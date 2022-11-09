Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday because he wanted answers about the struggling offensive line. He called back to offer Saturday something he couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, after meeting with general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich, Irsay made his decision public. Reich was out and the former Colts center would take over as interim coach. The hope is Saturday’s hiring can start to reduce some of the chaos and confusion over the past couple of weeks. And Colts players have jumped on board as they try to turn around a subpar season.