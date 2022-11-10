Citadel wins 70-58 over Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58. Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. Crosby James led the Blue Hose (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Barnett added 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had seven points and three blocks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.