Coming off a bye week, Giants face the Texans

The New York Giants will return from their bye week on Sunday when they play host to the Houston Texans. The Texans have struggled. They have a 1-6-1 record and have lost their past three. The Giants have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises. They are 6-2 and they have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The next two games are important for New York. After Houston, they will play the Detroit Lions, who have won only twice this season.

By The Associated Press

