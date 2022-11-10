Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the move Thursday. Brodeur has spent the last 2 1/2 years with the Devils, serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. The Devils have gotten off to a 10-3 start and lead the Metropolitan Division. The last time New Jersey made the playoffs was 2017-18. Brodeur’s work will include personnel decisions, roster management, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the goaltending development.

