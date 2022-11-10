Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak. Carolina goalie Antti Raanta made 33 saves in the loss. The game was played as Broward County was under a hurricane watch due to the approaching Hurricane Nicole.

