MEMPHIS (AP) — Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa. The victory was Memphis’ 50th home win since 2014, joining Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

