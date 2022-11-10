Oliver leads Tennessee Tech over Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erik Oliver’s 19 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48. Oliver shot 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Jaylen Sebree added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Tyrone Perry shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs (0-1) were led in scoring by Ray Tyler, who finished with 11 points.