E. Tennessee St. dumps Elon 77-64 behind Haynes, Tipler
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and had six rebounds and East Tennessee State beat Elon 77-64. ohn Bowen finished with 17 points for the Phoenix.
