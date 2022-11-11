Skip to Content
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU’s loss to No. 22 UM

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, but his career-high 30 points wasn’t enough for Eastern Michigan to take down No. 22 Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 88-83 on Friday night. Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points for Michigan. The Wolverines went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in the game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.

