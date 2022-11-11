Harris scored 27, CS Fullerton holds off Pepperdone, 74-71

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris poured in 27 points and his four free throws in the final two minutes allowed Cal State Fullerton to hold off Pepperdine, 74-71. Harris hit two free throws with 1:56 left to put the Titans up, 72-69, but Maxwell Lewis answered with a jumper to get Pepperdine within one, but missed a jumper for the lead with 25 seconds left. Harris added two free throws with seven seconds left and the Waves missed a 3 with two seconds left.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.