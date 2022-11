HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 27 points as Bryant beat Dartmouth 89-70. Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs. The Big Green were led in scoring by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who finished with 18 points.

