Kriisa has triple-double, No. 17 Arizona tops Southern 95-78

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, leading No. 17 Arizona to a 95-78 win over Southern. Kriisa, the Wildcats’ junior point guard, had his previous triple-double at Utah in February. He’s the third player in school history to achieve the feat more than once. The game featured 57 fouls, including three technicals. It was the 11th triple-double in school history, and Kriisa’s 12 assists were the most by an Arizona player since Mustafa Shakur had a dozen against Stanford in 2006. Bryson Etienne scored 17 points for Southern.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.