Liverpool boss Klopp issued one-game ban

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban for his behaviour in Liverpool’s win against Manchester City last month. The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield. Klopp was initially fined 30,000 pounds by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct on Oct. 16. The FA felt that was too lenient. Liverpool plays on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield.

