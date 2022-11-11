Skip to Content
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association say it is not feasible in the current environment to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February. There has not been a World Cup since 2016 for various reasons. This time the war in Ukraine was to blame. Some countries did not want Russians to participate. That would leave some of the best players in the world out of the tournament.

