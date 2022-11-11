Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers running game would actually improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened in Carolina. The Panthers have averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded after averaging 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield. D’Onta Foreman has been the ideal back for what interim head coach Steve Wilks wants — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents as the game goes on. Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the four games since McCaffrey was traded, including three games with at least 118 yards on the ground.

