Flames beat Jets 3-2 to end 7-game skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2, ending a seven-game winless skid. Trevor Lewis also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for for Calgary, which came in on an 0-5-2 slide. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves. Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, which was 6-0-1 with the league’s third-longest active points streak. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 stops. Calgary native Josh Morrissey had two assists to continue his strong start. The Jets’ leading scorer is up to 13 assists, halfway to his career high of 26 set in 2019-20.

