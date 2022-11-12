James Madison eases by ODU 37-3 behind three interceptions

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Todd Centeio passed for 304 yards, Kris Thornton had 140 yards receiving and the James Madison defense made three interceptions in a 37-3 win over Old Dominion. James Madison scored the opening 17 points before Old Dominion made a field goal with five seconds left before halftime. Thornton had five catches for 131 yards in the first half for his 15th 100-yard receiving game. Jailin Walker’s second pick-6 of the season made it 27-3 for James Madison (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Camden Wise made three field goals, with a career-long of 44 yards. Centeio was also intercepted but Josh Toner forced a fumble on the return and Percy Agyei-Obese recovered it as the Dukes kept the ball.

