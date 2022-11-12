Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
By The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Led by Zach Chappell’s 19 points, the Sacramento State Hornets defeated the UCSD Tritons 65-55. The Hornets improved to 1-1 with the victory and the Tritons fell to 0-2.
