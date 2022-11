ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones’s 14 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Brevard 94-46. Jones shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jamon Battle shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds. Charles Reed finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tornados.

