Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter only to fall behind by eight early in the fourth quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. tied the game at 106 with 2:58 left, but New Orleans scored the game’s final 13 points. Houston was paced by Jalen Green with 33 points and Porter with 23 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.