Derek Carr’s emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of someone who had never coached an NFL game prior to Sunday. Carr paused. And then he wept. It was the Raiders’ third straight loss that dropped them to 2-7 – the second-worst record in the NFL. This wasn’t how the 2022 season was supposed to go under first-year coach Josh McDaniels, an offensive guru with six Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New England Patriots, and with Carr’s best friend and college teammate wide receiver Davante Adams arriving from Green Bay.

