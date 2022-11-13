Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves.

