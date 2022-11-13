James could return to the Lakers’ lineup later this week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers’ next game isn’t until Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

