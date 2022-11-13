Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Lewis Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start.