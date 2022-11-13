Slingsby, Aussies pull stunner to win SailGP Dubai regatta

Tom Slingsby skippered two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia to a stunning comeback victory in the Dubai Sail Grand Prix that solidified its lead in the season standings. Slingsby and his unshakeable crew full of America’s Cup and Olympic veterans proved yet again why they are so good. They were eighth in the nine-boat fleet going into Sunday’s three fleet races, squeaked into the podium race and then benefited from a critical mistake by Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie at the final mark to hit the finish line first. The Aussies once again celebrated aboard the Flying Roo, their 50-foot foiling catamaran with a yellow kangaroo on the wingsail.

