Former NBA executive O’Neil new CEO of Merlin Entertainments

LONDON (AP) — Scott O’Neil has been named CEO for London-based Merlin Entertainments. O’Neil will be responsible for overseeing the business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147 attractions in 24 countries. O’Neil’s appointment Monday comes following outgoing CEO Nick Varney’s decision to retire after 23 years. The 52-year-old O’Neil was the CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He resigned in June 2021 from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

