LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Taylor Funk had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Utah State’s 96-74 win over Santa Clara. Funk added five steals for the Aggies (3-0). Steven Ashworth scored 18 points with five rebounds. Daniel Akin recorded 13 points. Parker Braun led the Broncos (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points.

