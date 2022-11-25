Baldwin leads No. 13 NC State women past WV 78-40

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson had 16 points with four 3-pointers, and No. 13 North Carolina State cruised to a 78-40 win over West Virginia on Friday in the Cancun Classic. The Wolfpack led West Virginia 19-12 after one quarter and dominated the second, outscoring the Mountaineers 24-6 to bolt to a 48-18 lead. Johnson had five points in a 15-0 run that made it 34-14. N.C. State finished at 52% from the field, had a 57-31 rebounding advantage and had 18 assists — at least one by all 10 players who saw action — while the Mountaineers had just one helper. Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 16 points to lead West Virginia, which went 3 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 23% overall.

