Memphis rolls Nebraska 73-61 at ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points and Memphis rolled to a 73-61 victory over Nebraska in the ESPN Events Invitational. DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (3-2), which bounced back from a buzzer-beating, 70-69 loss to Seton Hall in a tournament opener. Alex Lomax had 13 points and four steals and has 175 career steals for 10th all-time in the program. Nebraska made the opening bucket before trailing the rest of the game except for a 30-30 tie with 48 seconds left in the first half. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 18 points for Nebraska (3-3), which committed 20 turnovers.

