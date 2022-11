LAVAL, Quebec — Paul Otieno scored 13 points as Quinnipiac beat SFA 58-44 at the Northern Classic. Otieno added 15 rebounds for the Bobcats. Luis Kortright scored 12 points and Matt Balanc added 10. The Bobcats prolonged their winning streak to six games. The last time they started a season with as many as five consecutive wins was in 1969. Roti Ware finished with 11 points for the Lumberjacks. Nigel Hawkins added 10 points and three steals.

