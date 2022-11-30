1960 Olympic 5,000-meter champion Murray Halberg dead at 89

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Murray Halberg, who overcame a serious injury to win the 5,000-meter gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics and later devoted his life to charity work, has died. He was 89. His death was confirmed by Athletics New Zealand. Athletics New Zealand described Halberg as “one of the most iconic names in New Zealand sport.” Halberg also won gold medals in the three-mile race at the 1958 and 1962 Commonwealth Games and was the first New Zealander to run a sub-four minute mile.

