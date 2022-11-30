Beckham to kick off free-agent tour by visiting Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014. Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Medical personnel also will examine his left knee. Beckham has torn the ACL in the knee twice, the last time in the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angles Rams. He has been rehabbing the knee and is looking for a job. Beckham is also expected to visit the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.