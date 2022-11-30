Boston Athletic Association names new president, CEO

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Athletic Association has named Jack Fleming as its new president and chief executive officer. The association that manages the Boston Marathon announced the hire Wednesday in a statement. Fleming will assume the post immediately. He replaces Thomas Grilk after he stepped down from his posts on April 30 as part of a planned transition into an advisory role. Fleming had been serving as acting CEO since May 1. His appointment follows a five-month national search. He was previously the association’s CEO from 2017 to 2022. He’s also served various other roles in the organization since 1992.

