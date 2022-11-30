NEW YORK — Led by Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points, the Fordham Rams defeated the Maine Black Bears 72-67 on Wednesday night. The Rams improved to 7-1 with the victory and the Black Bears fell to 4-3.

