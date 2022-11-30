Lamar Jackson limited at practice because of quad injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore’s practice because of a quad injury. The star quarterback hasn’t missed a game this season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. The Ravens also listed three players who did not participate because of illness. Those were tight end Nick Boyle and tackles Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari. Safety Kyle Hamilton, tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Isaiah Likely were limited. Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

