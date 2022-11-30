Lewandowski celebrates ‘happy defeat’ as Poland advances

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates. You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina. But Poland has scraped into the knockout stages of the tournament despite Wednesday’s loss to the South American champions. It followed Salem Aldawsari’s stoppage-time goal for Saudi Arabia in a 2-1 defeat to Mexico. That late goal ensured Poland finished as runner-up in Group C, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, to set up a last 16 game against France on Sunday. Lewandowski says, “You can say it’s a happy defeat.” He failed to even have a shot on target.

