Longtime NFL quarterback, Kansas star John Hadl dies at 82
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82. The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given. Hadl spent most of his professional career with the San Diego Chargers, leading them to three AFL title games before the league merged with the NFL. He also played for the Packers, Rams and Oilers.