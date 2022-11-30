Longtime NFL quarterback, Kansas star John Hadl dies at 82

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82. The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given. Hadl spent most of his professional career with the San Diego Chargers, leading them to three AFL title games before the league merged with the NFL. He also played for the Packers, Rams and Oilers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.