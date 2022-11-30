Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Bruce Brown had 18 for Denver, which never trailed in beating Houston for the second time in three days. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 23 points and Alperen Sengun had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who fell behind 6-0 and 13-2 and trailed by as many as 33 points.

