Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers make it a moot point by winning out. Rodgers has played through a broken right thumb for Green Bay’s last seven games and left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with injured ribs. The Packers still have faint playoff hopes heading into their game Sunday at Chicago. Rodgers says he expects to play, although he might need to wear protective gear for his ribs.

