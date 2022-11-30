LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Led by Anthony Roy’s 23 points, the New Mexico State Aggies defeated the UTEP Miners 95-70. The Aggies improved to 3-2 with the win and the Miners fell to 5-2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.