Trojans race past Cal 66-51 in Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters scored 10 of his career-high 17 points in a 20-0 run in the second half that lifted Southern California to a 66-51 win over California in the Pac-12 Conference opener. The Trojans were clinging to a 46-43 lead midway through the second half when Dixon-Waters made a pair of free throws to start the barrage. He added a three-point play and a 3-pointer 28 seconds apart as the run reached 10. Joshua Morgan capped the run with a jumper before Devin Askew scored for the Golden Bears to end a drought of 10 minutes. The Bears missed 11-straight shots in what was just a horrible shooting night for the home team. Askew had 23 points for the Golden Bears

