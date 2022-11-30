Virus-hit England 174-0 at lunch in 1st test vs Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have provided virus-hit England with an electrifying start to its first test in Pakistan in 17 years. Crawley, one of the lucky England players not to get affected by the viral infection which affected six or seven of his teammates, was unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls as the visitors stormed to 174-0 at lunch on Day 1. Left-handed Ben Duckett, playing his first test after six years, was not out on 77 off 85 balls as the England opening pair fulfilled coach Brendon McCullum’s approach of playing an aggressive brand of test cricket that started at home in this summer.

