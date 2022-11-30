Washington’s 18 lead Drexel over Lafayette 64-56

PHILADELPHIA — Coletrane Washington scored 18 points in Drexel’s 64-56 win against Lafayette. Washington was 7 of 13 shooting for the Dragons. Lamar Oden Jr. scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Amari Williams finished 8 of 15 from the floor to finish with 16 points. The Leopards were led by CJ Fulton, who recorded 12 points, four assists and three steals. Lafayette also got 12 points from Kyle Jenkins and Ryan Zambie had 10 points and five assists.

