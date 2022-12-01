Antoine Davis sets Horizon League’s all-time scoring record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Antoine Davis became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer and he helped Detroit Mercy rally late for a 75-66 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Davis finished with 22 points after needing 18 points to surpass Alfredrick Hughes’ conference record of 2,914 points from 1981-85 with Loyola Chicago. Davis is 13th in scoring in NCAA history, trailing Danny Manning (2,951) for 12th. Davis made five 3-pointers to move into fifth in NCAA history with 454 makes. Jarred Godfrey scored 20 points and Bobby Planutis had 18 for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-4, 0-1), which had its 13-game home winning streak snapped.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.