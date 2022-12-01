AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million

BOSTON (AP) — Veteran big man Al Horford has signed an extension to remain with the Boston Celtics. A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that the deal is for two years and $20 million, The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract. Horford was instrumental last postseason with Rob Williams battling injuries in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. With Williams sidelined for the start of this season following knee surgery, Horford has been solid, averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field.

